Poland's PM is confident presidential vote will be held in June

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki waves as he leaves after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s presidential election will be held in June, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, amid speculation that a spat over legislation on the way the vote will be conducted may push the ballot date back well beyond next month.

“I’m sure that the election should take place in June; that the election will take place in June,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

Poland’s governing nationalists on Tuesday accused opposition lawmakers of trying to delay the ballot, after the speaker of the Senate said it would not reconvene to discuss legislation for the vote until next week.