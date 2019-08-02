Poland's president wants parliamentary election on Oct 13

FILE PHOTO: President of Poland Andrzej Duda speaks during a news conference after the Brdo-Brijuni Process Leaders' Meeting in Tirana, Albania May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he prefers Oct. 13 for the next parliamentary election which the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to win again thanks to generous social programs and strong economic growth.

Under Polish law, the election has to be between Oct. 13 and Nov. 10, with the exact day chosen by the president.

“I proposed October 13 as the election date,” Duda said in an interview with Polsat News television, adding that would be confirmed next week after consultation with the election board.

A survey this week by IBRIS pollster showed that PiS would attract 41.7% of votes, versus 25% for the main opposition group Civic Coalition and 10.2% for the liberal and leftist movement.

Another win for the nationalist PiS, after its 2015 victory, could drive Poland deeper into conflict with the European Union.

There have been frictions over the judiciary, migration and environmental policy, with critics saying the former communist nation is moving away from European liberal values.

Major campaign issues in the nation of 38 million are LGBT rights, traditional values, social benefits and climate change.