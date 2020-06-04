Poland's ruling nationalists unexpectedly ask for confidence vote

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki unexpectedly asked parliament on Thursday for a vote of confidence in his government, in a move seen as an attempt to bolster his nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party ahead of a presidential election.

“If you have enough votes, dismiss us. If not, let us act, don’t disturb us,” Morawiecki said in an emotional speech in the lower house of parliament, where his ruling coalition holds a majority.