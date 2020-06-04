Poland's ruling nationalists unexpectedly seek confidence vote

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister unexpectedly asked parliament on Thursday for a vote of confidence in government, a move seen as an attempt to bolster his nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party ahead of a presidential election.

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“If you have enough votes, dismiss us. If not, let us act, don’t disturb us,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in an emotional speech to the lower house of parliament, where his ruling coalition holds a majority.

The request came as the race for Poland’s presidential election, to be held on June 28, appears to be becoming closer.

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists, had long been the clear favourite. But recent polls have shown his lead narrowing, especially since the main opposition centre right Civic Platform (PO) party changed its candidate to liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

One poll on Monday showed Duda would lose in a second round to either Trzaskowski or his other main challenger, TV show host Szymon Holownia.

Analysts said PiS wants to get the president’s election campaign back on track, after it suffered from image problems afflicting the party.

“It’s an attempt, if I may use IT slang, at a general reset, at showing that the ruling majority is stable,” said Rafal Chwedoruk, a political scientist at Warsaw University.

Duda’s re-election is crucial for PiS’s hopes of implementing its conservative agenda, which includes judicial reforms that critics say reduce the courts’ independence.

The request for a vote on government also came as lawmakers were set to hold a vote of confidence in Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, who had been accused of inadequate supervision of procurement of items like protective masks.

Other recent incidents, including accusations a public radio station attempted to censor a song critical of PiS and criticism that members of the ruling party do not follow anti-coronavirus rules they set for ordinary people, have also dented Duda’s campaign.