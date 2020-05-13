Poland's Senate says in no hurry to review rules on election voting procedures

FILE PHOTO: Newly elected Poland's Speaker of the Senate Tomasz Grodzki reacts during swearing-in ceremony during first sitting of Senate, Poland's upper house of parliament in Warsaw, Poland November 12, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s upper house of parliament will take however much time it need to review legislation for voting procedures in the country’s upcoming presidential election, the Senate speaker said.

“In the Senate we need to do the work that was not done in the (lower house or parliament)... I can’t say how long it will take,” Tomasz Grodzki told reporters on Wednesday

The Senate, currently controlled by opposition parties has 30 days to discuss and modify legislation.

The governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is pushing to hold the election as soon as possible, has accused the chamber of dragging its heels over the implementation of new rules including conditions for postal and in-person voting.