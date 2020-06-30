Polish president comes top in election first round: final results

FILE PHOTO: Polish President Andrzej Duda smiles during his election rally in Kwidzyn, Poland June 29, 2020. Michal Ryniak/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda got the most votes in the first round of the country’s presidential election, final results showed on Tuesday, as the focus turned to what looks set to be a close-fought run-off vote on July 12.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 43.50% of the vote, the results showed.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 30.46%.