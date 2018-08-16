FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Poland's president vetoes altered election rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday he would veto a law proposed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party that would benefit bigger parties such as PiS and its main opposition grouping in European Parliament elections next year.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks as he attends the Polish National Army Day parade in Warsaw, Poland August 15, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

“I’ve decided to veto this bill. This change would mean that the effective electoral threshold would rise to as much as 16.5 percent from five percent,” Duda said.

“This means only two parties would have a real chance of winning representation in the European Parliament,” Duda said.

A PiS ally, Duda may need the support of smaller parties to secure re-election in 2020.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski

