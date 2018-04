WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s registered unemployment fell to 6.6 percent in March from 6.8 percent in February, the labour ministry said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - People walk in the Old Town in front of the Sigismund's Column in Warsaw, Poland December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The number of registered unemployed stood at 1.09 million in March, 2.9 percent less than in February, it also said in its newest estimates.

The official data will be released by the statistics office later this month.