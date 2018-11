Belchatow Coal Mine, the biggest opencast mine of brown coal in Poland, outside Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant operated by PGE Group, is pictured near Belchatow, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s energy ministry said on Friday that total investment in power capacity would amount to around 400 billion zlotys ($106 billion) by 2040.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry published its draft energy strategy, which assumes building the country’s first nuclear power station and offshore wind farms, as well as developing photovoltaic capacity.