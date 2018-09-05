Planned nuclear plant will help Poland meet EU emissions target: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will not meet European Union carbon emissions targets unless it builds a nuclear power station, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Wednesday.

Poland produces most of its electricity from coal and has to look at cleaner technologies to comply with EU requirements on emissions reduction requirements.

Warsaw has planned to build its first nuclear power station for years but the project has faced a number of delays. The energy minister is a strong advocate of the nuclear, but faces difficulties in attracting the whole government’s approval.

“The decision is that we are getting prepared until the moment when the financing is put together. This is a big problem,” Tchorzewski said in a public television interview.

“But the other side is that without nuclear energy we are not able to fulfill our obligations when it comes to emissions,” the minister also said.

Carbon permits traded under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) have become the best performing commodity this year, almost trebling in price to over 20 euros ($25) a tonne since January on the back of stronger energy prices and measures to reduce supply.

The cap-and-trade scheme is the EU’s key tool to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.