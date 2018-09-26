FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Poland has no plans for PGE to buy Innogy local assets: PAP

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has no plans for state-run power group PGE to take over German-owned Innogy Stoen Operator, Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Wednesday, according to the state-run news agency PAP.

Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on Monday that the Polish government would like Innogy Stoen Operator to be state-run again and that PGE might be the buyer.

“There are no plans for PGE to take over Innogy Polska. We have not been dealing with that,” Tchorzewski said.

German energy group Innogy was carved out of RWE two years ago. RWE had bought an 85 percent stake in Warsaw power distributor Stoen for 1.5 billion zlotys in 2002.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Edmund Blair

