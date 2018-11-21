Poland backtracks on Supreme Court law contested by EU

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, react after the exit poll with results of the Polish regional elections are announced in Warsaw, Poland October 21, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) proposed a legislative amendment on Wednesday backtracking on Supreme Court reforms at the center of its conflict with the European Union over democratic standards.

In October the European Court of Justice said in an injunction, which carries no right to appeal, that Poland has to suspend an overhaul of the Supreme Court.

A justification of the draft amendment to the Supreme Court was published on the Polish parliament’s website on Wednesday.

“The amendment constitutes an execution of the European Court of Justice injunction,” it said.