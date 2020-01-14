EU executive to ask EU top court for injunction on Polish law muzzling judges

FILE PHOTO: EU Commissioner-designate for Jobs, Nicolas Schmit, during a photo-call at Europe House in Stockholm, Sweden December 13, 2019. Karin Wesslen/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, decided on Tuesday to ask the EU’s top court to grant an injunction against a Polish law that would discipline judges who question the government’s changes to the legal system.

“The College (of Commissioners) decided to authorize the legal services to ask for interim measures to the European Court of Justice related to the infringement procedures initiated by the European Commission on the issue of a disciplinary regime for Polish judges,” Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights told a news conference.