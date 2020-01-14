Poland says EU has no grounds to question Polish judiciary reforms

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union has no grounds to question Poland’s judiciary reforms, its government spokesman said on Tuesday.
The European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, decided on Tuesday to ask the EU’s top court to suspend the functioning of Poland’s disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court.
“The chamber functions in line with Polish law...EU treaties do not regulate at all the judiciary systems of particular member states,” the spokesman told a televised press conference.
