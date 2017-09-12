FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels steps up legal case against Poland over courts overhaul
September 12, 2017 / 1:06 PM / in a month

Brussels steps up legal case against Poland over courts overhaul

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive gave Poland on Tuesday one month to address concerns over a judiciary overhaul or face a court challenge, stepping up pressure over Warsaw’s reforms which critics say undermine the independence of the courts.

The Commission opened legal proceedings against the nationalist government in Warsaw over judicial reforms in July and said on Tuesday that Poland so far failed to address the points that had been raised.

It therefore moved to the second phase of the EU’s infringement procedure and said it could escalate the case further if Warsaw does not address the concerns in a month.

“If the Polish authorities do not take appropriate measures, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the EU,” the Commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
