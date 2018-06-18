EU's Timmermans says hopes for more talks with Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Commission hopes it can continue “constructive” dialogue with Poland over contested judiciary reforms, the EU executive’s First Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Monday.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets with European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans at the Prime Minister's Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

“We had a constructive discussion about the issues pertaining to the rule of law,” Timmermans said during a news conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

He added he was given new information about the reforms and said: “I hope we can continue constructive discussions to resolve the issue at hand.”

The European Commision believes judiciary reforms undertaken by the conservative Law and Justice government subvert the rule of law, and has introduced a procedure against Warsaw that could lead to a suspension of its voting rights.

The bloc’s governments are due to discuss the issue on June 26th.