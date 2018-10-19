EU top court orders Poland to immediately stop Supreme Court overhaul, reinstate judges

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Poland must immediately suspend the application of a new law forcing some of Supreme Court judges into early retirement and reinstate those who have already left, the European Union’s top court ruled on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: People walk outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The injunction, issued by the European Court of Justice on the request of the EU’s executive European Commission, is a blow to Poland’s ruling nationalists who earlier this month rushed with new judge appointments.

“Poland must immediately suspend the application of the provisions of national legislation relating to the lowering of the retirement age for Supreme Court judges,” the ECJ said in a statement.

“The order of the Vice-President of the Court is to apply, with retroactive effect, to the judges of the Supreme Court concerned by those provisions,” it said.