October 19, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

EU top court rules to freeze Poland's overhaul of Supreme Court

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice - the highest court of the European Union - issued on Friday an injunction against the implementation of Poland’s new law on the Supreme Court, freezing any changes to the existing system.

FILE PHOTO: People walk outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, asked by reporters on the sidelines of an EU-Asia summit if Poland received the ECJ’s decision on the interim measures to freeze the implementation of Warsaw’s Supreme Court overhaul, said:

“In the last hours... a notification arrived from the European Court of Justice, I can say that certainly after thorough analysis we will take a position.”

The ECJ was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

