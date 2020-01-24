EU moves to suspend Poland's law to muzzle judges: court

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission asked the Court of Justice of the European Union, the EU’s highest court, for interim measures against Poland’s new law to discipline judges for criticizing the government, the court said in a tweet on Friday.

Poland’s parliament, dominated by the eurosceptic PiS party which has long been at odds with the EU over the rule of law, passed a bill that would allow judges who criticize the government’s reforms to be disciplined, including through dismissals.