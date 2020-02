French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend the welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland wants to take part in a project to create a European tank, Presient Andrzej Duda told a news conference with France’s President Emmanuel Macron during his Monday visit to Warsaw.

“We are going to talk about our participation in the project to build a European tank. We would like to take part in this project,” Duda said.

Poland and France discussed cooperation in the fields of defense and energy during the visit.