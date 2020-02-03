Macron hopes for defense cooperation with Poland in Sahel, Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured), after their meeting, in Warsaw, Poland February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he hopes for greater defense cooperation with Poland over Libya, as well as in Africa’s Sahel, where it is fighting Islamist militants in the south of the Sahara.

In a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Macron also said his country supports Poland’s transition away from coal by using nuclear technology to produce electricity.