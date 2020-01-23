Factbox: Polish video game productions that have hit the jackpot

(Reuters) - Poland’s booming video game and esports market was worth $664 million in 2019, according to PwC, and is projected to climb to nearly $850 million over the next four years.

The latest highly anticipated addition to the roster will be “Cyberpunk 2077” by CD Projekt, scheduled for release on Sept. 17.

Following are some of the biggest earning video games to come out of the country in recent years.

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (2015), CD PROJEKT

CD Projekt, the biggest name in the Polish industry, has sold over 40 million copies of its most popular medieval fantasy, The Witcher, which is based on a series of books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. A TV adaption is also Netflix’s highest rated original series, according to IMDb.

The third part of the adventure game trilogy accounts for around half of the total sales and had a budget of 306 million zlotys ($80.09 million). Gross revenue from the instalment amounted to more than 1 billion zlotys by November 2017, the most recent data the company would share.

CD Projekt, which specializes in role-playing games, was founded in 1994. Its third-quarter revenue stood at 92.9 million zlotys.

THIS WAR OF MINE (2014), 11 BIT STUDIOS

The war survival game based on the siege of Sarajevo had sold more than 4.5 million copies by September 2019, earning around 90 million zlotys. The game’s budget was almost 2 million zlotys.

FROSTPUNK (2018), 11 BIT STUDIOS

Revenue from sales and add-ons to the society survival game on the Steam platform between its Oct. 1, 2018 launch and the end of September 2019 reached about 80 million zlotys, against a production budget of around 10 million zlotys.

11 Bit Studios, which develops independent, or so-called indie games, was founded in 2009. Its third-quarter revenue reached 18.7 million zlotys.

DYING LIGHT (2015), TECHLAND

The open world first-person survival horror was played by more than 18 million people worldwide between its January 2015 premiere and the end of 2019. The company, which was founded in 1991, did not provide revenue and budget data for the game, nor for its third-quarter.

CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR (2018), PLAYWAY

The budget for the simulation video game depicting the work of an auto mechanic was about 0.5 million zlotys and the number of downloads of the game had exceeded 15.8 million by June 2019.

PlayWay was founded in 2011. It reported third-quarter revenue of 36.9 million zlotys.

SNIPER: GHOST WARRIOR 3 (2017), CI GAMES

The tactical shooter video game, CI Games’ biggest seller, consists of four volumes to date. The best-selling third instalment had sold more than 1.3 million copies, both physical and digital, by the end of 2018. Total revenues and the final budget of the game, originally estimated at around 40 million zlotys, could not be confirmed.

CI Games was founded in 2002. Its third-quarter revenue was 4.4 million zlotys.