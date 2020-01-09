Europipe to supply pipes for Poland's Baltic Pipe offshore section

WARSAW (Reuters) - Germany’s Europipe will supply pipes for Poland’s offshore section of a planned gas link to Norway, Poland’s gas grid operator Gaz-System said on Thursday.

The east European country sees the connection, known as the Baltic Pipe, as a way to diversify its gas supply, most of which is currently imported from Russia under a long-term contract with Gazprom that expires in 2022.

The capacity of the 1.6 billion euro Baltic Pipe, which is expected to connect Poland with Norwegian gas fields via the Baltic Sea and Denmark in October 2022, will be 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year.

“The implementation of the Baltic Pipe will enable the import of increased quantities of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas from deposits on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to Poland from October 2022,” said Piotr Naimski, Poland’s minister for energy infrastructure.

“The contract signed today by Gaz-System for the supply of pipes ... is an important element of this process,” he added, saying that Poland was well on track with the project and that “nothing can threaten it.”