June 29, 2018 / 5:58 AM / in an hour

Poland's Kaczynski says Germany should pay damages for World War Two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Friday again demanded that Germany pay Poland damages for World War Two.

FILE PHOTO - Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling party Law and Justice, delivers a speech during the party convention, in Warsaw, Poland April 14, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

“This is a Polish-Germany issue, I mean it was Germany who invaded Poland, murdering millions of people, destroying material goods and we must be compensated for this,” Kaczynski said in an interview with public radio after several weeks in hospital.

Kaczynski also said that Polish-U.S. relations suffered due to Polish legislation that threatened jail terms for people who suggest the Polish nation was complicit in Nazi crimes against the Jews.

The legislation was watered down this week after months of negotiations with Israel.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Michael Perry

