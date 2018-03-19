FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 19, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Germany's Merkel says EU must have common Russia and China policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union must have a common policy towards Russia and China, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, March 19, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS
Slideshow (3 Images)

“We must have a common policy towards Russia and China,” Merkel said via a translator at a joint conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.

Merkel also said that the future of the entire European Union was important for her government, not just the future of the eurozone or some other group of states.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.