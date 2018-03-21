FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Poland seeking compensation for World War Two destruction: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will this year look into ways of getting compensation for its destruction during World War Two, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Wednesday.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz speaks after meeting with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin, Germany, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We will talk about the need to compensate Poles for the losses suffered during World War Two,” he told parliament in a section of a speech focused on Polish-German relations.

“We will seek legal, political and financial ways of (obtaining) due compensation,” he added, as he presented his foreign policy goals for 2018.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Andrew Heavens

