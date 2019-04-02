Poland may reshuffle cabinet before EU vote: PM's office

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) may hold a government reshuffle in the run-up to European Union elections in May, the head of the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

Michal Dworczyk said he could not say who might lose or change their jobs, when asked whether Finance Minister Teresa Czerwinska would go under the plan.

Last month Polish website wPolityce.pl reported that Czerwinska had submitted her resignation but it was rejected. Polish dailies said the finance minister was concerned with PiS plans to increase social spending before the EU vote and Polish national elections later this year.

Czerwinska described speculation about her resignation as “highly exaggerated”.

“The option of government reconstruction ahead of the election is being seriously considered,” Dworczyk said in an interview for private broadcaster TVN24.

“I can neither deny or confirm any name.”