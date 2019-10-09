World Bank raises Poland's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 4.3%

WARSAW (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday raised its forecast for Poland’s GDP growth in 2019 to 4.3% from the 4.0% expected in April, citing rising domestic consumption and a rebound in investment.
The bank has maintained its growth projections for Poland’s economy in 2020 and 2021 at 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively.
“While Poland’s growth is one of the fastest in Europe and Central Asia, overall growth dynamics in the region are being adversely affected by the downturn in Turkey and Russia,” the bank said in a statement.
