Two miners die in Poland after small quake

WARSAW (Reuters) - Two miners died on Monday after a tremor at a coal mine owned by mining group PGG in southern Poland, the company’s spokesman said.

The quake with a magnitude of 2.66 was felt on Monday afternoon in the Staszic coal mine in the town of Katowice, the heart of Poland’s coal region.

Nine miners were present in the area when the incident occurred, the spokesman said. One miner was unconscious and six others were taken to hospital after the incident, the spokesman said.