Poland's new government wins vote of confidence in parliament
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 6:42 AM

Poland's new government wins vote of confidence in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s new government led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki won a vote of confidence in parliament just before midnight on Tuesday, voting records showed, opening the way for the Cabinet to start functioning.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks at the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit at his office in Warsaw, Poland May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo - RC1D771671F0

Morawiecki, 49, was named prime minister last week in a government reshuffle, replacing Beata Szydlo as the ruling Law and Justice party gears up for elections over the next three years.

He said Warsaw’s economic policy - based on generous public spending and a growing focus on building domestic capital - should not change, but his government would aim to improve Poland’s external relations.

Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
