WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s regional elections on Sunday bode well for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party during a parliamentary vote next year, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said.

“We have won ... and this bodes well when it comes to the future, especially for the parliamentary election,” Kaczynski said on Sunday after exit poll showed PiS had scored 32.3 percent in the vote for provincial assembly members.