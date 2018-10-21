Poland's ruling PiS leads in local vote: exit poll

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party has secured the highest number of provincial assembly seats in a regional election on Sunday, an exit poll showed.

People attend the Polish regional elections, at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The poll by Ipsos pollster showed the conservative PiS winning 32.3 percent in the vote for provincial assembly members, against 24.7 percent for a coalition of centrist parties.

A centrist candidate for mayor of capital Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, was set to win the race against PiS’ Patryk Jaki.