World News
October 21, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's ruling PiS leads in local vote: exit poll

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party has secured the highest number of provincial assembly seats in a regional election on Sunday, an exit poll showed.

People attend the Polish regional elections, at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The poll by Ipsos pollster showed the conservative PiS winning 32.3 percent in the vote for provincial assembly members, against 24.7 percent for a coalition of centrist parties.

A centrist candidate for mayor of capital Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, was set to win the race against PiS’ Patryk Jaki.

Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom

