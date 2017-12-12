Poland's new prime minister says opposes multi-speed Europe

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Tuesday in his first policy speech that he was opposed to a multi-speed Europe and that Warsaw wants to have a say in forming the future of the bloc.
Deeper euro zone integration is sometimes called a “multi-speed” Europe because it would lead to different rates of convergence within the 28-member bloc.
