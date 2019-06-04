Poland replaces finance minister with head taxman

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party on Tuesday reshuffled many of its senior ministers, replacing Finance Minister Teresa Czerwinska with her deputy Marian Banas, the head of the country’s tax administration, according to state TV.

One of the leading figures to resign, Czerwińska had expressed skepticism of the government’s ability to pay for new social spending programs earlier this year, according to local media.

The cabinet reshuffle, which was announced at Poland’s presidential palace and broadcast live on state TV, was organized following elections to the European parliament.

A number of Polish ministers, not including Czerwinska, won mandates to go to Brussels.