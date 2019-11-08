World News
November 8, 2019 / 7:19 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Poland to create treasury ministry to oversee state assets

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday the government would launch a treasury ministry to oversee state assets, as it plans to consolidate control over state-owned utilities and financial companies.

Morawiecki also said Michal Kurtyka had been appointed climate minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle following the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party’s victory in October elections.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Agnieszka Barteczko, Alan Charlish, and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below