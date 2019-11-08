Poland to create treasury ministry to oversee state assets

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday the government would launch a treasury ministry to oversee state assets, as it plans to consolidate control over state-owned utilities and financial companies.

Morawiecki also said Michal Kurtyka had been appointed climate minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle following the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party’s victory in October elections.