WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda designated Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as the country’s new prime minister after Beata Szydlo tendered her resignation.

Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends an opening ceremony of the Aero Gearbox International factory in Ropczyce, Poland April 12, 2017. Picture taken April 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Patryk Ogorzalek via REUTERS

The ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party decided on Thursday to swap Szydlo for Morawiecki as they gear up for a series of elections due in the next three years.