a month ago
Polish parliament sends Supreme Court reform bill to committee
July 19, 2017 / 8:39 AM / a month ago

Polish parliament sends Supreme Court reform bill to committee

The Chair of the parliamentary Comission on Justice and Human Rights, Stanislaw Piotrowicz speaks as the comission votes on the changes, introduced by the opposition, to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, July 19, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's lower house voted on Wednesday to send a contested Supreme Court reform bill to a parliamentary committee, moving closer to passing a law the opposition says erodes the independence of the country's judiciary.

Lawmakers from the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party and their coalition partners passed the bill, which would give them the power to appoint Supreme Court judges, in its first reading during a long and rowdy parliamentary session Tuesday.

The committee is expected to review the bill immediately.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet

