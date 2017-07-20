Hungary stands by Poland in its fight with Brussels: foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary stands by Poland and calls on the European Commission not to overstep its authority, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on Thursday.

The EU gave its largest ex-communist member Poland a week to halt judicial reforms that Brussels says would put courts under direct government control, and could undermine the rule of law.

Szijjarto said the Commission wants to meddle into Poland's domestic affairs, and it should not "act like a political body".

"We stand by Poland, and we call on the European Commission not to overstep its authority," Szijjarto said.