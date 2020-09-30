Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Poland's ruling party leader Kaczynski appointed deputy PM

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski signs coalition agreement in Warsaw, Poland, September 26, 2020. David Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski will return to government as deputy prime minister.

“At this point I want to emphasise the presence in the government of Jaroslaw Kaczynski as the deputy prime minister, who... will certainly significantly strengthen our government,” Morawiecki said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up