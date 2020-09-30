Poland's ruling party leader Kaczynski appointed deputy PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski will return to government as deputy prime minister.
“At this point I want to emphasise the presence in the government of Jaroslaw Kaczynski as the deputy prime minister, who... will certainly significantly strengthen our government,” Morawiecki said.
Reporting by Alan Charlish, Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper
