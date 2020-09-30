Poland's ruling party leader Kaczynski appointed deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski signs coalition agreement in Warsaw, Poland, September 26, 2020. David Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski will return to government as deputy prime minister.

“At this point I want to emphasise the presence in the government of Jaroslaw Kaczynski as the deputy prime minister, who... will certainly significantly strengthen our government,” Morawiecki said.