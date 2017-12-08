FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PM designate says will continue fighting tax evasion
December 8, 2017 / 6:13 PM / in 18 minutes

Poland's PM designate says will continue fighting tax evasion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will continue fighting tax evasion, allowing the government to keep public debt in check and finance its public spending agenda, Prime Minister-designate Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Mateusz Morawiecki attends a news conference at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

He also told the Catholic Trwam television that value added tax revenue would most likely increase by 30 billion zlotys ($8.41 billion) this year and the nominal increase in public debt in 2017 would be lowest in more than two decades.

“We are taking money away from mafias and tax criminals and giving it to the people,” Morawiecki said.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
