Poland's former prime minister Olszewski dies at 88: state TV

FILE PHOTO - Poland's former prime minister Jan Olszewski attends Law and Justice (PiS) party convention in Gdansk, Poland, August 25, 2007. Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s former prime minister Jan Olszewski died in a Warsaw military hospital late on Thursday, state television reported on Twitter.

Olszewski, 88, was the third premier after the collapse of communism in 1989 and served as head of the government for six months from December 1991 to June 1992.

Previously an attorney, Olszewski had represented democratic opposition members in court in communist times. He was nominated as prime minister by Porozumienie Centrum, the first political party created by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the current ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Olszewski was also an adviser to late president Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw’s twin brother, who died in a plane crash in 2010.

The tabloid Super Express said on Friday that Olszewski had fainted at home several days ago and was taken to hospital. He remained unconscious throughout, his wife was quoted as saying.