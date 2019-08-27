Poland's ruling party has 41% support before October vote: Indicator

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party still enjoys the highest support out of any grouping ahead of parliamentary elections in October, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an election meeting in Stalowa Wola, Poland, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The poll by Indicator showed PiS with 41.3% support, while its main rival, the centrist Civic Coalition, which includes Civic Platform (PO), was at 28.5%, a leftist bloc at 11.3% and the alliance of PSL/Kukiz’15 at 5.7%.

The poll suggests no other parties would get through. The ruling party’s ability to form a governing coalition in such circumstances would depend on the mix of parties that got seats in the elections.

EU member Poland will hold elections to the lower and upper houses of parliament on Oct. 13 after four years of PiS rule.

The poll was conducted by Indicator for public broadcaster TVP on August 24-26.

A poll by Kantar taken last Thursday showed that PiS had lost 5 percentage points and the gap between it and the pro-democratic opposition was narrowing significantly. It gave support for PiS at 39%, down from 44% on Aug. 13, while PO had 30%, up 3 points since mid-August.

Below are the latest party polls (the newest at the top):

P’ster PiS PO Lewica PSL/Kukiz’15 Konfederacja

Indicator 41.3 28.5 11.3 5.7 3.1

IBRiS 41 25 13(+3) 6 5

Kantar 39(-5) 30(+3) 11 6(+2) 6(+1)

PiS - ruling Law and Justice party along with its two small satellite parties.

PO - Civic Platform along with small parties Nowoczesna and others.

Lewica - block of three leftist parties including post-communist SLD and progressive Wiosna.

PSL/Kukiz’15 - agrarian Polish Peasants’ Party and anti-system Kukiz’15 run by rock-star Pawel Kukiz acting together.

Konfederacja - block of far-right parties.