Poland's ruling party holds ground before October vote

Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an election meeting in Stalowa Wola, Poland, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party would still win the largest number of seats in parliamentary elections scheduled for October, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

A poll showed PiS with 41% support, just down from 42% on Jul. 26-27, while its main rival, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), was unchanged at 25%. The leftist coalition Lewica rose 3 percentage points to 13%.

The ruling party’s ability to form a governing coalition in such circumstances would depend on the mix of parties that got seats in the elections - the poll suggested a number of smaller groups would get through.

Poland, the European Union’s biggest eastern member, will hold elections to the lower and upper houses of parliament on Oct. 13 after four years of PiS rule.

The poll was conducted by pollster IBRiS for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily on Aug. 23-24.