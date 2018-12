WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s government of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won a vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

A total of 231 MPs voted in favor of the government, 181 were against and two abstained. PiS has 236 deputies in the 460-strong lower house.

Support for the party was dented by a corruption scandal at banking regulator KNF that broke last month.