Poland cuts MPs' pay by 20 percent after bonuses controversy

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s parliament, which is dominated by the nationalist-minded, eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party, has adopted a bill assuming a 20 percent pay cut for parliament members after public criticism of financial rewards for ministers.

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Parliament Building is seen in Warsaw November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

The parliament adopted the bill on Thursday with a majority of 240 votes, while the main opposition parties abstained, state news agency PAP reported.

The bill will cut MPs’ remuneration from the present level of 10,000 zloty ($2,802) per month after former prime minister Beata Szydlo last year decided to pay herself and her cabinet ministers bonuses worth more than 10 average monthly salaries.

Since then, support for the ruling party has weakened, influenced also by other factors.

Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski last month called on ministers to give their financial rewards to charity and announced pay cuts for parliament members.