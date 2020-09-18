Poland may face early election or minority government: government spokesman

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland may face early general election or the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party may govern the country in a minority cabinet, the government spokesman said, after PiS junior coalition partners refused to vote in line it during Thursday’s parliamentary voting.

“Every scenario is possible: both a minority government and early election,” Piotr Muller told private TV broadcaster Polsat News on Friday morning.

“One can not afford for a situation that the United Right camp is being shaken all the time and the alternative is minority government or early election.”