FILE PHOTO: Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz attends a news conference following the talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw, Poland July 27, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has submitted his resignation, the ministry said on Thursday.

Czaputowicz signalled in July he may quit as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party announced it plans some personnel changes in the government.

The resignation of the foreign minister comes two days after the departure of health minister.