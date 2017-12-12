FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's new PM says government policy to remain unchanged
#World News
December 12, 2017 / 3:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's new PM says government policy to remain unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday in his policy speech that the Law and Justice (PiS) party government’s policy will remain unchanged and it will be focused on supporting families.

Morawiecki was sworn in as Poland’s new prime minister on Monday, replacing Beata Szydlo. All ministers from Szydlo’s cabinet have remained in the government for now.

Morawiecki also said Poland is regaining control over strategic sectors of the economy.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly

