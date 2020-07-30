Polish tribunal to examine EU treaty on violence against women, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal will examine a European treaty on violence against women, the prime minister said on Thursday, after the justice minister said Poland should leave the treaty.

“I’ve decided to ask the Constitutional Tribunal to examine whether the convention is in line with the Polish constitution,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro asked the Labour Ministry to begin the process of withdrawing Poland from the treaty, arguing it imposes certain ideologies on the country.