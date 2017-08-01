FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Polish power demand hits summer record as heatwave persists: operator
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 1, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 14 days ago

Polish power demand hits summer record as heatwave persists: operator

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish electricity demand set a record for a summer morning at 23.82 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, the grid operator PSE said adding there is no threat to the system despite the increased use of air conditioning as high temperatures persist.

The previous record for a summer morning (GW) was 22.88 gigawatts on June 28 2017.

"We are carefully watching the system, but there is no threat and as of today the system is balanced," PSE spokesman said.

Poland, which generates electricity mostly from outdated coal-fueled power stations, faces the risk of power shortages when temperatures reach extreme levels as increased demand overloads the system.

Weather forecasters said some areas of Poland face temperatures of over 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) degrees this week. Also, Poland's two biggest power plants were closed last month for planned maintenance.

Polish energy ministry said in June the electricity network would be able to handle a heatwave this summer, after a European power network lobby group ENTSO-E warned that prolonged heatwaves may cause problems for Poland's and Italy's electricity networks.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.